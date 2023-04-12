The Senate HELP Committee markup on drug cost issues is being pushed back and is no longer happening next week, Senate aides told Axios.

A HELP GOP aide said the reason is that the panel is still waiting for technical assistance from the administration, though it is not clear on exactly what.

What they're saying: "We are still waiting on a significant amount of technical assistance, which is not unreasonable with the compressed timeline, but we are still making good progress on a bipartisan basis," a HELP GOP aide told Axios.