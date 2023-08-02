Exclusive: Stripe names Confluent executive Steffan Tomlinson as CFO

Share on email (opens in new window)

Stripe has found a Chief Financial Officer after a six-month search.

Driving the news: The payments startup named Steffan Tomlinson to the role on Wednesday. Tomlinson previously helped take data analytics company Confluent public as its CFO in 2021.

Stripe Co-founder and President John Collison announced the news to the company.

Of note: Stripe has been considered a major IPO candidate for several years now. The company hired investment banks to explore going public and approached investors about its listing plans, according to media reports earlier this year.

The company reached EBITDA profitability in the first two quarters of the year, a source tells Axios, confirming a report by The Information.

Background: Former Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara stepped down in February, citing family matters. Collison took over her responsibilities in the interim.

Her exit came as Stripe was raising funds at a $50 billion valuation after previously being valued at $95 billion.

What they're saying: "Steffan has a strong track record of optimizing the financial engines of high-growth and high-discipline organizations," Collison said in a statement.