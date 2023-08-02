Exclusive: Stripe names Confluent executive Steffan Tomlinson as CFO
Stripe has found a Chief Financial Officer after a six-month search.
Driving the news: The payments startup named Steffan Tomlinson to the role on Wednesday. Tomlinson previously helped take data analytics company Confluent public as its CFO in 2021.
- Stripe Co-founder and President John Collison announced the news to the company.
Of note: Stripe has been considered a major IPO candidate for several years now. The company hired investment banks to explore going public and approached investors about its listing plans, according to media reports earlier this year.
- The company reached EBITDA profitability in the first two quarters of the year, a source tells Axios, confirming a report by The Information.
Background: Former Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara stepped down in February, citing family matters. Collison took over her responsibilities in the interim.
- Her exit came as Stripe was raising funds at a $50 billion valuation after previously being valued at $95 billion.
What they're saying: "Steffan has a strong track record of optimizing the financial engines of high-growth and high-discipline organizations," Collison said in a statement.