Payments giant Stripe raises $6.5 billion at a $50 billion valuation

Digital payments firm Stripe on Wednesday announced that it has raised more than $6.5 billion at a $50 billion valuation.

Why it matters: This is much more than the company had expected to raise, albeit at a lower price.

All proceeds will be used to help Stripe employees cover tax obligations related to the pending expiration of restricted stock units, plus to fund a new stock tender offer for current and former employees.

No proceeds will be used to fund Stripe's own tax obligations tied to the RSUs.

The stock tender is voluntary, with employees eligible to sell as few or as many vested shares as they want (i.e. zero-100%).

Backstory: Stripe had considered letting employees get liquidity via a public stock offering, but ultimately decided that the private transaction would be faster and give the company more flexibility.

The company, which powers online payments for such companies as Amazon and Lyft, was valued a5 $95 billion by venture capitalists in March 2021, up from $35 billion just three months earlier.

Early talk was that the new round would be done at around a $60 billion valuation.

New investors in the round included GIC, Goldman Sachs Asset and Wealth Management and Temasek.

Return backers included Andreessen Horowitz, Baillie Gifford, Founders Fund, General Catalyst, MSD Partners and Thrive Capital.

