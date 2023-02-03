Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara to step down

Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara will step down due to family matters, she announced on LinkedIn Thursday.

Why it matters: The news comes as the payments giant is said to be in talks to raise money at a lower valuation to its last funding round.

Driving the news: "I have made the difficult decision to step away from my role at Stripe, as I will be taking some time off to attend to family matters," she wrote in the post.

Suryadevara says she will be working with Stripe's team through April.

A source with knowledge of the matter confirmed Bloomberg's reporting that Stripe co-founder and president John Collison will lead the company's finance operations until a replacement is found.

Background: Suryadevara joined Stripe in 2020 after leaving her CFO job at General Motors.