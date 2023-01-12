Fintech giant Stripe has again lowered its internal valuation, reducing it by 11% — or about 40% off its highs from last summer.

Why it matters: Long considered an IPO candidate, the reduction to Stripe's internal 409A valuation follows a rout in public market valuations of payments and fintech companies.

Details: As first reported by The Information, Stripe’s internal valuation now stands at $24.71 per share, which implies a valuation of $63 billion.

This is the third time Stripe has cut its 409A valuation since June, when it was initially marked down from $40 to around $29 per share.

Altogether, Stripe has seen its internal valuation fall about 40% from a high of around $103 billion.

Between the lines: A 409A valuation is an internal accounting measure used to price employee stock, which is not equal to valuations derived from outside investment.