Nuvei's deal has kicked off the payments speculation game for 2023.

Why it matters: More consolidation in the space is seen as inevitable, and the game is on to see which company could be the next M&A target.

Driving the news: In a note Monday following Nuvei's $1.3 billion deal for Paya, Truist Securities analysts identified a handful of smaller, publicly traded companies ripe for takeover.

The note lists fintechs Repay, Green Dot, Shift4, Euronet, and WEX as the "greatest potential beneficiaries of these announced transactions as investors consider other potential acquisition targets."

Repay and Green Dot have a market cap in the $800 million range, Shift4 at about $4.8 billion, Euronet at about $4.9 billion, and WEX at about $7.4 billion.

Truist also pointed to Lightspeed Commerce, Affirm, Marqeta, and Flywire as potential targets.

Of note: Marqeta at least has expressed no interest in being acquired, with voting control resting with its founder, Jason Gardner.

Bottom line: Nuvei's acquisition of Paya at a valuation the latter once held in 2020 gave hope to investors in some other payments companies that an acquirer could swoop in at a higher price.