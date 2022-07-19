An oddity in Stripe's internal valuation

After Stripe's lowered valuation, Axios finds that certain figures coming from the payments giant carry a peculiar twist.

Driving the news: Stripe's latest internal assessment of its 409A valuation came with a 28% drop to its valuation, now just above $74 billion, the WSJ reports. A source confirmed the cut to Axios.

Why it matters: At issue is something called a 409A valuation. This is an internal accounting measure used to price employee stock, not equal to an outside investment valuation.

409A valuations usually clock in below their last venture capital round, as investors often have liquidation preferences and other terms that make their shares more valuable.

The intrigue: According to the same source, Stripe's last 409A valuation (around $103 billion) appears to actually have been higher than its venture capital price ($95 billion).

Meanwhile, Stripe declined to comment for this story, and Axios has not yet determined how its 409A valuation could have been higher.

Of note: Startups often lower their 409A valuations as a way to recruit new hires, as lower prices give employees more upside. Instacart notably did so this year.