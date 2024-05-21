Senate EPW Chair Tom Carper is in talks with leadership about getting his final nuclear licensing package across the finish line, Nick writes. Why it matters: The bipartisan ADVANCE Act is as close as it's been to becoming law, but much depends on Senate floor time and possible unanimous consent objections.

Driving the news: Carper told Axios that he spoke with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer last week about getting the bill through the Senate.

ADVANCE passed the House by a wide margin this month, attached to an unrelated fire safety bill.

Between the lines: The easiest path here would be to pass it via a unanimous consent request. We could see that soon, but three progressive senators — Bernie Sanders, Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley — voted against the original bill in committee.