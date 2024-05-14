New ClearPath CEO Jeremy Harrell is shopping a nuclear financing proposal to help get advanced nuclear projects off the ground. Why it matters: ClearPath is a player on nuclear policy and an important architect of how Republicans talk about climate and energy.

Harrell, who recently succeeded longtime CEO Rich Powell, will likely become a common sight in Hill hearing rooms.

Nick recently sat down with Harrell over Thai food. The interview has been edited and condensed for clarity …

Let's say the ADVANCE Act passes. What are the next steps on nuclear policy?

There are three policy opportunities that are out there that I think are important — and it is also time for the industry to start building.

We need to continue the momentum on NRC modernization. We just saw Tim Scott … introduce a bill that didn't make it in the ADVANCE package.

Two, I think we do need to find some solution to help finance some of these next wave of projects. We've been working with leaders on Capitol Hill on a financing proposal that I think could get some significant attention.

And then I think the spent fuel conversation is ripe again.

Can you elaborate on that financing proposal?

How do we give the ratepayer a little more certainty? As we're getting past these first-of-a-kinds there is a little bit of a window where we need to bridge from project one to project five. That will make more states and more regions comfortable embracing nuclear as a big part of the solution.

Are you making the case to Republicans for the parts of the IRA you like?

Over the last eight years, [tax incentives have] been a big focus of ClearPath as a whole. The IRA just is what politicized this a little bit more.

Limited tax incentives … can drive investment and make these really sea-change infrastructure investments, can help catalyze American industry and help bridge the gap between new technology and full commercialization.

We know inevitably there's going to be a big tax package next year.

What are your priorities going into that 2025 tax debate?

Regardless of the political makeup postelection, a lot of horse trading is gonna have to happen.

Our big priorities in that case are how do we continue to ensure that credits like the clean electricity credit … are in place so that we can bring those technologies to market. 45Q — really, really important.

One opportunity that we think is interesting out there … is on the carbon dioxide removal side.

The new 45Q credit has a pretty robust incentive for direct air capture, but there are technologies other than mechanized direct air capture that are out there.