ClearPath's new chief
Apr 8, 2024
Conservative climate group ClearPath is getting a new CEO.
Why it matters: Outgoing chief executive Rich Powell has become a fixture in Hill hearing rooms and helped lead development of the GOP's "energy innovation" agenda.
Driving the news: Jeremy Harrell, currently the group's chief strategy officer, will succeed Powell effective May 6.
- Harrell's been with ClearPath since 2017. He spent nearly 10 years on the Hill working for Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Dean Heller, among others.
- He's also chaired the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council.
Powell's taking a new job as CEO of the Clean Energy Buyers Association, but he'll remain on ClearPath's board.