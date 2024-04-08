Share on email (opens in new window)

Conservative climate group ClearPath is getting a new CEO. Why it matters: Outgoing chief executive Rich Powell has become a fixture in Hill hearing rooms and helped lead development of the GOP's "energy innovation" agenda.

Driving the news: Jeremy Harrell, currently the group's chief strategy officer, will succeed Powell effective May 6.

Harrell's been with ClearPath since 2017. He spent nearly 10 years on the Hill working for Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Dean Heller, among others.

He's also chaired the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council.

Powell's taking a new job as CEO of the Clean Energy Buyers Association, but he'll remain on ClearPath's board.