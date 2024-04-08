Axios Pro Exclusive Content

ClearPath's new chief

headshot
Illustration of a group of people using a ladder to climb up to the seat area of a large office chair.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Conservative climate group ClearPath is getting a new CEO.

Why it matters: Outgoing chief executive Rich Powell has become a fixture in Hill hearing rooms and helped lead development of the GOP's "energy innovation" agenda.

Driving the news: Jeremy Harrell, currently the group's chief strategy officer, will succeed Powell effective May 6.

  • Harrell's been with ClearPath since 2017. He spent nearly 10 years on the Hill working for Rep. Paul Gosar and Sen. Dean Heller, among others.
  • He's also chaired the U.S. Nuclear Industry Council.

Powell's taking a new job as CEO of the Clean Energy Buyers Association, but he'll remain on ClearPath's board.

Go deeper