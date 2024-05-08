Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios
The House is likely to vote on the compromise nuclear licensing package Wednesday — but there's not quite a clear path to get it over the finish line.
Why it matters: The bipartisan legislation — aimed at making it easier to get advanced nuclear reactors onto the grid — is one of the few big energy policy items that could become law this year.
State of play: In the House, the ADVANCE Act is riding on a fire safety bill. It's likely to pass by a wide margin Wednesday afternoon.
Between the lines: Capito seemed doubtful the Senate could quickly move the fire safety-ADVANCE combo bill by unanimous consent.