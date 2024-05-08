Axios Pro Exclusive Content

ADVANCE Act state of play

headshot
illustration of an atom surrounded by shapes and legal symbols

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios

The House is likely to vote on the compromise nuclear licensing package Wednesday — but there's not quite a clear path to get it over the finish line.

Why it matters: The bipartisan legislation — aimed at making it easier to get advanced nuclear reactors onto the grid — is one of the few big energy policy items that could become law this year.

State of play: In the House, the ADVANCE Act is riding on a fire safety bill. It's likely to pass by a wide margin Wednesday afternoon.

  • The Senate sponsors are trying to get it attached to the FAA reauthorization.
  • But Sen. Shelley Moore Capito told Axios on Wednesday that she doesn't yet have a commitment from leadership to add ADVANCE to the manager's package of amendments.
  • "It's still alive, and it's been run on a hotline. So we're going to keep pushing it," she said.

Between the lines: Capito seemed doubtful the Senate could quickly move the fire safety-ADVANCE combo bill by unanimous consent.

  • Some progressives in both chambers oppose the nuclear bill because of safety and waste concerns.
  • "We could probably try, but I'm not sure we could get there," she said.
Go deeper