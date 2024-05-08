The House is likely to vote on the compromise nuclear licensing package Wednesday — but there's not quite a clear path to get it over the finish line. Why it matters: The bipartisan legislation — aimed at making it easier to get advanced nuclear reactors onto the grid — is one of the few big energy policy items that could become law this year.

State of play: In the House, the ADVANCE Act is riding on a fire safety bill. It's likely to pass by a wide margin Wednesday afternoon.

The Senate sponsors are trying to get it attached to the FAA reauthorization.

But Sen. Shelley Moore Capito told Axios on Wednesday that she doesn't yet have a commitment from leadership to add ADVANCE to the manager's package of amendments.

"It's still alive, and it's been run on a hotline. So we're going to keep pushing it," she said.

Between the lines: Capito seemed doubtful the Senate could quickly move the fire safety-ADVANCE combo bill by unanimous consent.