Republicans are moving bills to exploit a weakness in the IRA's electric vehicle credit: China's role in the global economy. Why it matters: The effort presages how a Trump administration or GOP-controlled Congress may whittle the IRA's consumer EV tax credit program.

Driving the news: Two bills targeting President Biden's trade deals and EV industry IP licensing agreements won approval along party lines Wednesday from the Ways & Means Committee.

One of the measures would redefine a "free trade agreement" in the IRA to rule out mini-trade deals on minerals like the one Biden struck with Japan.

FTAs are crucial for cars to get the minerals-focused part of the EV credit — a policy that's intended to build a non-China minerals supply chain.

The other measure would make it so that qualifying manufacturers can't use "licensing agreements" with "foreign entities of concern" — a term used for Chinese businesses.

This is the issue that Republicans (and Joe Manchin) have with the Ford-CATL battery plant.

Between the lines: One would think bills undermining the IRA wouldn't stand a chance in the Senate. Yet on China policy, there's more than meets the eye.

House Democrats chafed at these bills during markup. But we're also watching the bipartisan frustration with that Japan deal.

The loudest critic has been Senate Finance Chair Ron Wyden. He told Axios he was unfamiliar with the House bill, but had texted with W&M Chair Jason Smith and pledged to get an update.

What they're saying: Raja Krishnamoorthi, ranking member on the House China select committee, told Axios that on these foreign supply chains, the "big issue here is: what are the alternatives?"

"Have we stood up any kind of supply chain in America or elsewhere that may be non-CCP related, that can take the place of whatever we are seeking to phase out?"

What industry's saying: Al Gore III of the Zero Emission Transportation Association defended the Biden administration's approach to the foreign sourcing language.

"[They're] rightly oriented around strengthening our control of battery and mineral supply chains and creating jobs across the United States," he said.

What's next: The most bipartisan space for anti-China bills on EV supply chains is the House select committee, which just lost its chair, Mike Gallagher, who is leaving Congress.