President Biden's FERC nominees avoided big partisan fireworks during the first step in their confirmation process. Why it matters: Thursday's Senate Energy and Natural Resources hearing for Judy Chang, David Rosner and Lindsay See probably bodes well for their nominations.

But we could still see some politicking over See and Chang ahead of a committee markup. Here's what we learned:

1. GOP grilling: Chang took the most heat, with Republicans probing her background as a top climate and energy official in Massachusetts.

In his opening remarks, John Barrasso framed Chang as anti-natural gas, setting the tone for GOP questioning.

Chang sought a middle ground, emphasizing that the Natural Gas Act "does not specify greenhouse gas emissions as a criteria for denying any pipeline projects."

"If I had my magic wand, I would love to have more gas infrastructure and gas supply to New England, but the issues are complicated," she said in response to a Barrasso question.

2. LNG politics: Natural gas is clearly the biggest political minefield for these nominees, and Republicans are very interested in ensuring that FERC keeps approving LNG infrastructure.

All three nominees generally indicated they would support FERC continuing to process natural gas export projects during the Biden administration's permitting pause.

Rosner said he identifies "strongly with the all-of-the-above philosophy," and both See and Chang agreed.

And the nominees agreed, in response to GOP questions, that FERC is an economic, not an environmental, regulator.

3. Who pays: The hearing showed that cost allocation is the stickiest single issue facing transmission policy reform, both at FERC and on the Hill.

Sen. Mike Lee cautioned the nominees not to let FERC "socialize the costs" of transmission lines that pull renewable power into population centers and states with renewable portfolio standards.

"I agree that only those who benefit should pay for transmission, and that is consistent with long-standing commission precedent, as well as judicial precedent," Rosner said.

Everyone — nominees and lawmakers — agreed in broad terms that more interregional power lines and better planning is needed. But that doesn't say a lot about the specific transmission-related issues Congress and the commission are considering.

What's next: Committee Chair Joe Manchin is likely to schedule a markup soon, with the nominees expected to move to the floor in some kind of package deal.

Go deeper: The current FERC commissioners also had an open meeting this morning, at which they affirmed the interconnection reforms the agency finalized last summer.