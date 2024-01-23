Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Many energy companies and trade organizations boosted their lobbying spending in 2023, despite the Hill's legislative stagnation.

Why it matters: The industry desperately wants Congress to make it easier to build projects funded by the IRA and infrastructure law.

It's generally not possible to tell what stance groups and companies are taking on a given bill in federal lobbying filings, but they offer a good crystal ball of what to watch.

Zoom in: The latest round of lobbying disclosures, filed Monday, shows that the energy industry zeroed in on federal "permitting reform," trade issues and IRA implementation in the last quarter of 2023.

The American Petroleum Institute reported lobbying on "draft legislation related to judicial review and changes to the Administrative Procedure Act," as well as a draft on "permitting modernization for leases on federal lands and pipelines."

H.R. 1, the GOP's energy and permitting bill, and House Democrats' transmission policy proposals both showed up in disclosures from the Edison Electric Institute and other trades.

Hydrogen was another recurring theme. The American Clean Power Association and companies like BP America are focused on implementation of the 45V tax credit — the subject of a very public letter war between industry and environmental groups.

By the numbers: Oil companies and utilities remain the dominant lobbying force in the energy space, even if they're spending less than they did during the Obama era. Some notable numbers:

American Petroleum Institute: $1.7 million in Q4 and $6.2 million total in 2023 (compared with $4.4 million in 2022).

$1.7 million in Q4 and $6.2 million total in 2023 (compared with $4.4 million in 2022). American Clean Power Association: $430,000 in Q4 and $1.9 million total in 2023 (compared with $1 million in 2022).

$430,000 in Q4 and $1.9 million total in 2023 (compared with $1 million in 2022). Edison Electric Institute: $2.9 million in Q4 and $11.5 million total in 2023 (compared with $10.5 million in 2022).

$2.9 million in Q4 and $11.5 million total in 2023 (compared with $10.5 million in 2022). Nuclear Energy Institute: $560,000 in Q4 and $2 million total in 2023 (compared with $1.6 million in 2022).

$560,000 in Q4 and $2 million total in 2023 (compared with $1.6 million in 2022). Exxon Mobil: $2 million in Q4 and $6.4 million total in 2023 (compared with $7.7 million in 2022).

$2 million in Q4 and $6.4 million total in 2023 (compared with $7.7 million in 2022). Shell USA: $1.7 million in Q4 and $7 million total in 2023 (compared with $6.7 million in 2022).

$1.7 million in Q4 and $7 million total in 2023 (compared with $6.7 million in 2022). BP America: $1.5 million in Q4 and $4.1 million total in 2023 (compared with $3.9 million in 2022).

Occidental Petroleum: $4.4 million in Q4 and $12.2 million total in 2023 (compared with $10.5 million in 2022).

$4.4 million in Q4 and $12.2 million total in 2023 (compared with $10.5 million in 2022). Orsted North America: $360,000 in Q4 and $1 million total in 2023 (compared with $570,000 in 2022).

$360,000 in Q4 and $1 million total in 2023 (compared with $570,000 in 2022). Southern Company: $2.9 million in Q4 and $10.9 million total in 2023 (compared with $9.2 million in 2022).

$2.9 million in Q4 and $10.9 million total in 2023 (compared with $9.2 million in 2022). NextEra Energy: $2 million in Q4 and $7.6 million total in 2023 (compared with $7.3 million in 2022).

A few other things caught our eye in the Q4 disclosures: