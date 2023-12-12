Axios Pro Exclusive Content

The select China panel roadmap

headshot
Dec 12, 2023
Illustration of China's flag with lightning bolts replacing the four small stars.

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

House China hawks called on Congress to boost overseas investment in resource projects elsewhere and fund U.S. purchases of battery minerals in those countries.

Why it matters: Congress' next words relative to climate action are increasingly likely to arrive via anti-China industrial policy legislation.

Driving the news: The House Select Committee on China released its policy recommendations, which are poised to become a roadmap for future congressional action against the Asian economic titan.

  • Energy is a big-ticket item for the select panel. The recommendations focus on perceived security vulnerabilities in the EV sector and mineral supply chains, as well as the market for small nuclear reactors.
  • The panel also wants wholesale changes to U.S.-China trade relations.

Zoom in: The panel calls for fixing a wonky but deeply serious scoring issue we've told you about that's holding up outbound investments to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative.

  • It recommends passing legislation to direct the International Development Finance Corp. to prioritize investments in minerals and energy projects and to reduce other nations' reliance on China.

There's a lot on mining, with an emphasis on creating a "resilient resource reserve" that would purchase cobalt, manganese, graphite and rare earths on the global market.

  • The purpose? Combating price volatility created by China's current dominance in those commodities.
  • It also says Congress should take additional steps to boost domestic battery recycling and proposes passing Rep. Eric Swalwell's bill to create a rare earth magnet production tax credit.

On nuclear, the panel wants a national strategy "to localize to scale, carbon-free electricity" powered by small modular nuclear reactors.

  • There's a recommendation to "promote the expedited review" of SMRs at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a quiet nod to permitting legislation.
  • But remember, Congress is punting on the ADVANCE Act for now.

What they're (not) saying: The words "climate" and "oil" are nowhere in the recommendations.

Go deeper