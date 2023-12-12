Share on email (opens in new window)

House China hawks called on Congress to boost overseas investment in resource projects elsewhere and fund U.S. purchases of battery minerals in those countries.

Why it matters: Congress' next words relative to climate action are increasingly likely to arrive via anti-China industrial policy legislation.

Driving the news: The House Select Committee on China released its policy recommendations, which are poised to become a roadmap for future congressional action against the Asian economic titan.

Energy is a big-ticket item for the select panel. The recommendations focus on perceived security vulnerabilities in the EV sector and mineral supply chains, as well as the market for small nuclear reactors.

The panel also wants wholesale changes to U.S.-China trade relations.

Zoom in: The panel calls for fixing a wonky but deeply serious scoring issue we've told you about that's holding up outbound investments to counter China's Belt and Road Initiative.

It recommends passing legislation to direct the International Development Finance Corp. to prioritize investments in minerals and energy projects and to reduce other nations' reliance on China.

There's a lot on mining, with an emphasis on creating a "resilient resource reserve" that would purchase cobalt, manganese, graphite and rare earths on the global market.

The purpose? Combating price volatility created by China's current dominance in those commodities.

It also says Congress should take additional steps to boost domestic battery recycling and proposes passing Rep. Eric Swalwell's bill to create a rare earth magnet production tax credit.

On nuclear, the panel wants a national strategy "to localize to scale, carbon-free electricity" powered by small modular nuclear reactors.

There's a recommendation to "promote the expedited review" of SMRs at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a quiet nod to permitting legislation.

But remember, Congress is punting on the ADVANCE Act for now.

What they're (not) saying: The words "climate" and "oil" are nowhere in the recommendations.