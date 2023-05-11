California man seeks minerals
One of the most important House lawmakers to the mining industry is actually a liberal firebrand from San Francisco — Eric Swalwell.
Why it matters: Anyone watching the industrial supply chain should know about Swalwell's Critical Materials Caucus, a home for bipartisan minerals policy.
How it works: Since he and Republican Guy Reschenthaler launched the caucus in 2020, they've strived to make an impression on energy policy.
- They've gotten minerals research legislation into Democrat-led packages, held educational webinars with federal officials for congressional offices and Washington insiders, and even taken staff to see mines, like California's MP Materials rare earths project.
- "I don't have a mine in my district. I have the technologies in my district," Swalwell told Axios from his car after a trip to MP's mine. "In a weird way, maybe it takes a Bay Area Democrat to evangelize how you can be pro-environment and pro-rare earth mining."
What's next: The 31-member caucus these days is pushing hard for a production tax credit for mining rare earth elements, which the Biden administration has endorsed.
- Swalwell sees room to get the bipartisan language tacked onto must-pass bills.
- "We think that [Biden] validation is going to be what gets us across the goal line here," he said. "As bigger packages move, and a potential showdown with China looms, there's an urgency here."
What he's saying: Swalwell's even got a favorite mineral: terbium, which is used in flat-screen televisions.
- "I've watched every Warriors game this year on a flat-screen television, so I'm grateful that terbium ... will be helping me do that," he said.