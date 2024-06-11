Oxy Low Carbon Ventures on Tuesday morning announced an agreement with fusion energy developer TAE Technologies to explore powering a carbon removal plant with the clean energy tech.
Why it matters: The deal would bring together two of the most ambitious but, if proven, most transformative technologies in climate tech.
The big picture: Oxy Low Carbon Ventures plans to work with TAE to explore whether fusion energy can provide the vast power needed for direct air capture.
Flashback: DAC removes heat-trapping carbon from the ambient air, helping slow and maybe one day reverse climate change.
- Oxy, the low-carbon arm of oil giant Occidental Petroleum, last summer acquired DAC developer Carbon Engineering for $1.1 billion.
- Rivals such as Iceland's Climeworks have shown that the technology can work in small pilots, but the power hungry technology has yet to be proven at scale.
The latest: Oxy and TAE's memorandum of understanding is centered on commercializing DAC by powering the plants with near-limitless, emissions-free fusion.
Reality check: Fusion energy remains years or even decades away.
State of play: TAE Technologies, based in Foothill Ranch, California, is among the most well-funded companies pursuing the moonshot tech.
- The key milestone is "net output," or producing more electricity than was needed to spark a reaction. TAE says it anticipates achieving net output as soon as 2026 — earlier than most others in the space.
Yes, but: A commercial plant would only follow years later.
💭 Alan's thought bubble: If you're alternating between intense skepticism and intrigue, we are, too. If fusion works, it can solve one of the biggest challenges facing DAC.
- It's inherently compelling. But the key word for now: maybe.