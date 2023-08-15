Occidental to buy direct air capture startup Carbon Engineering for $1.1B
A subsidiary of oil company Occidental plans to acquire direct air capture startup Carbon Engineering in a $1.1 billion deal.
Why it matters: The move is major validation for the direct air capture industry and shows how oil companies are increasingly finding value in removing and capturing carbon dioxide.
Details: Occidental said that the cash payments deal would be delivered in three equivalent annual amounts. The transaction is supposed to close before the end of 2023.
- Upon closing, Carbon Engineering, based in British Columbia, will be a wholly owned subsidiary of Occidental's investing subsidiary — Oxy Low Carbon Ventures.
Catch up fast: Six-year-old Carbon Engineering, founded by Harvard Professor David Keith, has developed a system that uses a series of chemical reactions to extract carbon dioxide directly from atmospheric air.
- The company has been working with Occidental since 2019 and is working with Occidental's project developer subsidiary, 1PointFive, on a deploying projects.
- Occidental has been the most aggressive oil company when it comes to DAC.
- Last week the Department of Energy announced $1.2 billion in funding for two consortiums to build commercial-scale direct air capture (DAC) "hubs." Occidental leads one of them and Battelle, in coordination with Climeworks and Heirloom Carbon Technologies, leads the other.
Big picture: Despite the emerging nature of direct air capture technology, big oil is becoming increasingly DAC-curious.
- Chevron is receiving $3 million to help explore feasibility of a DAC project in California. Chevron's venture arm was also an investor in Carbon Engineering.
- Shell is building a DAC demo facility in Houston, with planned startup in 2025.
Of note: Exxon said last month that it plans to acquire Denbury, which captures industrial carbon and operates CO2 pipelines, in a $4.9 billion deal.
- Oil companies are starting to see a growing value in managing carbon dioxide. CO2 can also be used for enhanced oil recovery, making building materials and even a sustainable aviation fuel.
Yes, but: DAC is still an emerging sector and its costs need to come down significantly for it to be scaled up economically.