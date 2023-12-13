Share on email (opens in new window)

Private equity firm Ara Partners has closed $2.8 billion for a third fund to invest in decarbonizing industrial sectors like green fuels, metal recycling and low carbon chemicals.

Why it matters: The fund adds more needed capital for growth companies in an underfunded sector.

Details: Ara Partners, with offices in Houston, Boston and Dublin, now has $5.6 billion in total assets under management.

The new fund has already backed four companies: German magnetic materials producer Vacuumschmelze; Tennessee-based sustainable packaging company Genera; London-based CFP Energy, which works with European industrial companies; and London-based biogas developer CycleØ.

Big picture: Ara's latest haul follows news that KKR is looking to raise a $7 billion global climate fund to invest in energy transition companies and technologies like energy storage.