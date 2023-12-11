KKR fund a boon for mature climate solutions
The pool of funding for mature climate-tech companies is growing deeper.
Driving the news: Investment giant KKR is looking to raise a $7 billion global climate fund to invest in energy transition companies and technologies like energy storage, according to a report in Reuters.
Catch up quick: In August, KKR hired Charlie Gailliot, formerly of Goldman Sachs, as its co-head for the global climate strategy, joining Emmanuel Lagarrigue and Neil Arora.
- In September, KKR announced a $750 million investment in British EV fleet and energy storage developer Zenobē.
- Through the infrastructure strategy, KKR has committed over $15 billion to energy transition and climate-related investing. Across the entire firm KKR has committed over $30 billion to climate and environmental sustainability investments.
Big picture: Private equity and infrastructure investors have a major role to play in funding the deployment of mature climate tech, from solar to energy storage to waste energy projects.
- In 2023 there was a dearth of growth funding for climate companies due to the macroeconomic environment, causing much consternation from the startup community.
- However, in the second half of the year, it appeared that climate growth funding rounds were starting to emerge again.