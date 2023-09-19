Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Redwood Materials workers breaking down battery modules. Photo: Courtesy of Redwood Materials.

Battery-recycling company Redwood Materials has acquired European recycler Redux Recycling, representing a coming land grab for battery-recycling facilities.

Why it matters: Investors and governments are funneling money into battery-recycling operations as the electric vehicle industry grows dramatically.

Details: Redwood didn't disclose terms of the deal, but said it will bring on 70 employees from Redux.

Redux owns a battery-recycling facility in the German city of Bremerhaven that can recycle 10,000 annual tons of lithium-ion batteries.

Redwood said last year it would expand across Europe to address the rapidly growing EV market there.

Meanwhile, battery-recycling company Li-Cycle and mining company Glencore detailed plans for a European battery-recycling hub in Sardinia, Italy.

Big picture: The U.S. and private investors are pumping money into the battery-recycling sector.