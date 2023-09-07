The site of Spiritus' planned first pilot project. Courtesy of Spiritus.

Venture firm Khosla Ventures has backed direct air capture startup Spiritus in an $11 million seed round.

Why it matters: Investors, big energy players and the U.S. government have been searching for companies that are using various technologies to pull carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere.

Details: Spiritus emerged from stealth and raised the funding led by Khosla Ventures and with participation by Page One Ventures.

Spiritus has developed a solid sorbent material that it says can capture CO2 and detach it from the material with half of the energy needed compared with current methods. Less energy used means lower costs.

Khosla Ventures looked at 60 or so startups in the DAC space before making an investment, Partner Rajesh Swaminathan told us last month.

Spiritus plans to use the funding to deploy its first pilot project.

Big picture: The emerging DAC sector has been trying to cut costs and scale its machines as big companies and the U.S. government have started to pay more attention.