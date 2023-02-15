Skip to main content
Axios Pro Exclusive Content

Tesla throws open the doors to (some) of its chargers

Alan Neuhauser
Illustration of the Tesla logo with multiple dollar signs in the middle

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Tesla is opening much of its coveted charging network to other electric vehicles.

Why it matters: Public chargers are hard to find, difficult to use and regularly broken. It's a terrible experience that's holding back EV adoption.

Details: Tesla will open 3,500 of its ultra-fast "superchargers" along U.S. highways.

  • It'll open another 4,000 of its slower "destination" chargers at places like restaurants and hotels.

Context: The open chargers represent just a fraction of Tesla's network.

  • The automaker has 17,711 superchargers. Together they make up a whopping 60% of U.S. fast chargers.
  • It has another 10,000 destination chargers.

Be smart: The move makes Tesla eligible for $7.5 billion in incentives under 2021's infrastructure law.

  • Federal officials control about a third of how that money is spent. States oversee the other two-thirds.

Of note: Yesterday's announcement came from the White House, not Tesla.

  • The Biden administration aims to build 500,000 EV chargers by 2030, up from 130,000 currently.

What we're watching: Whether reliability at Tesla's open chargers will decline compared to the much larger slice of Tesla's closed network.

  • "There is a strong likelihood that if they open the supercharger network to other vehicles, their current excellent reliability rate will decline significantly," Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid told Reuters.

Separately: "Tesla Robotaxis Touted Years Ago Are Nowhere to Be Found." That's the headline in Bloomberg this morning.

Go deeper