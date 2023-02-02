Buoyant Ventures debuts $76M climate fund backed by Microsoft

Buoyant Ventures, a Chicago-based firm launched by Energize Ventures co-founder Amy Francetic, unveiled its first fund at $76 million.

Why it matters: The female-owned debut venture fund will be investing in early-stage climate software startups. Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund is among the LPs.

What's happening: Francetic launched the firm with Allison Myers, formerly of Accenture, in December 2020.

In addition to Microsoft, LPs include Xcel Energy, Bank of America, NiSource, WovenEarth Ventures, and the Office of the Illinois State Treasurer.

Zoom in: The fund has already made nine investments so far.

They include Raptor Maps, a software developer for tracking the solar energy lifecycle, FloodFlash, a parametric flood insurance provider, and ReelData, a software provider for land-based aquaculture.

Of note: Buoyant had initially aimed to raise $100 million.

Francetic said LPs started pulling back venture investments when recession fears surfaced last year.

"That made us really proud that we got to $76. And because we’ve been investing since we did our first close [in May 2021], we felt we had to turn our attention from building this portfolio to these companies."

State of play: Women remain underrepresented in venture capital — both in terms of who's deciding where the money goes and which founders receive it.

Women held 16.4% of decision-maker roles at U.S. venture firms last year, per a PitchBook report last September.

Female-founded companies made up 25.5% of U.S. venture deals, a decline from 2021.

What they're saying: "We are trying to fight those terrible statistics," Francetic says.

What's next: Buoyant plans to make 18-20 investments in total with the fund, with target investments in the $500,000 to $2 million range for seed rounds, and $3 million to $4 million for series A.