Raptor Maps closes $22M Series B

Raptor Maps, a Y Combinator-incubated startup that's developed software to track the solar energy lifecycle, has closed a $22 million Series B, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The company's portfolio includes customers in 40 countries that produce some 50 GW of solar.

The details: The Series B was led by MacKinnon, Bennett & Co.

Additional investors included the Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund, Blue Bear Capital, DNV, Buoyant Ventures, Congruent Ventures, Data Point Capital and ENGIE New Ventures.

The company will use the funding to scale-up hiring and invest further in product.

How it works: Raptor aims to capture the data that’s been unstructured or unavailable, co-founder and CEO Nikhil Vadhavkar tells Axios. That can range from weather conditions to panels' serial numbers.

The company does this in part by creating "digital twins" of solar farms that are under construction or operation.

The goal: "Make it easier to manage large-scale solar farms and get the most output out of them," Vadhavkar says.

Customers include Tesla, SOLV Energy, Rosendin Electric, and Cypress Creek Renewables, among others.

The bottom line: As more investors of all sizes enter the solar industry, supply chains and management are getting ever more complicated.