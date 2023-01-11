ReelData AI, a Halifax, Novia Scotia,-based data software startup, raised $8 million in Series A funding, the company exclusively tells Axios.

Why it matters: The round highlights investor interest in the aquaculture space, a business area tied to agtech but one more niche and in some cases, more complex than typical farm innovations.

Details: Buoyant Ventures led the all-equity round and will take a board seat as part of the deal. S2G Ventures and The Nest Family Office also participated in the round.

How it works: ReelData AI makes software for land-based salmon farms to help farm operators analyze and adjust processes, which tend to be more complex than farms located on a body of water. .