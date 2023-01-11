Exclusive: Fish farming AI startup nets $8M round
ReelData AI, a Halifax, Novia Scotia,-based data software startup, raised $8 million in Series A funding, the company exclusively tells Axios.
Why it matters: The round highlights investor interest in the aquaculture space, a business area tied to agtech but one more niche and in some cases, more complex than typical farm innovations.
Details: Buoyant Ventures led the all-equity round and will take a board seat as part of the deal. S2G Ventures and The Nest Family Office also participated in the round.
How it works: ReelData AI makes software for land-based salmon farms to help farm operators analyze and adjust processes, which tend to be more complex than farms located on a body of water. .
- Its first software product analyzes fish's eating habits and recommends changes in feeding schedules and amounts as needed.
- The company is also working on a camera that can identify and weight individual fish, CEO Mathew Zimola said in an interview.
- "If you compare aquaculture to traditional agriculture, in agriculture you can walk up to plants or a cow and inspect it or see how they are feeding. In a fish farm, the farm, the cages and the tanks are a black box so it's hard to understand whats happening under water," Zimola says.
- ReelData AI currently is working with salmon farmers in Norway, Iceland and Denmark.