Pro-Trump PAC drops $23 million on summer anti-Biden ads

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

America First Action, a leading pro-Trump super PAC, will focus on Arizona, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in a $23 million anti-Biden summer ad campaign beginning next week.

Why it matters: The ad buy signals which swing states the groups sees as most vulnerable for President Trump. Arizona and Wisconsin were not included earlier this year in the core battleground strategy.

  • One PAC official tells Axios North Carolina and Arizona may be the tightest of these, then Pennsylvania, with Wisconsin seen as the most secure.

Between the lines: The ads, to begin July 24 and continue through Labor Day, will serve as a bridge before the Trump campaign's planned $100 million advertising blitzkrieg that will begin in September and run through the election.

By the numbers: The majority will be spent on broadcast (52%) and cable television (17%). Digital (14%) and mail resources (14%) also will be deployed.

State breakdown:

  • Pennsylvania: $7.5m
  • Wisconsin: $5.6m
  • Arizona: $5.6m
  • North Carolina: $4.5m

Details: America First Action's first round of ads focused on highlighting Biden's record on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), painting him as soft on China and underscoring his desire to ban all fossil fuels. The group said the same themes may be incorporated in their future messaging, but they are watching closely which messages poll better in the specific states.

Planned Parenthood launches digital ad campaign for Biden

Photo: Erik McGregor / Contributor

Planned Parenthood Votes, the political arm of the national reproductive rights group, is ramping up its general election efforts, launching five-figure digital ad campaigns across nine battleground states.

Why it matters: This is the group's biggest election cycle effort yet, part of a larger $45 million investment ahead of November's election, and provides a glimpse of how Democrats are trying to take down President Trump on women's health issues while boosting Joe Biden as the alternative.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 12,910,357 — Total deaths: 569,128 — Total recoveries — 7,116,957Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 3,304,942— Total deaths: 135,205 — Total recoveries: 1,006,326 — Total tested: 40,282,176Map.
  3. States: Florida smashes single-day record for new cases with over 15,000 — NYC reports zero deaths for first time since pandemic hit.
  4. Public health: Ex-FDA chief projects "apex" of South's curve in 2-3 weeks — Testing czar: Lockdowns in hotspots "should be on the table"
  5. Education: Betsy DeVos says schools that don't reopen shouldn't get federal funds — Pelosi accuses Trump of "messing with the health of our children."
How Europe’s green pandemic recovery will push the rest of the world

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Europe, long the most progressive continent when it comes to tackling climate change, is doubling down on this ambition to revive pandemic-ravaged economies.

Why it matters: The European Union is the world’s third-largest emitting region after the U.S. and China, but it’s not just that. These plans will push global corporate behavior and prod other governments by creating either templates to follow or protectionist battles (or both).

