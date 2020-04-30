Podcast: The small biz bailout bungle
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has approved loans for millions of small businesses, but has also created a ton of finger-pointing. Dan digs in with Axios Markets editor Dion Rabouin.
The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) has approved loans for millions of small businesses, but has also created a ton of finger-pointing. Dan digs in with Axios Markets editor Dion Rabouin.
Verizon has seen a 1,200% spike in the use of its network during the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Hans Vestberg said at an Axios event Thursday.
What he's saying: "I don't think we're going to see a normal situation by the end of the year. I think there's going to be a new enterprise. It's a new way to work."
Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.
Leadership is getting people to believe in the possibility of something, that "people are capable of something they didn’t think possible," Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield said at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.
What he's saying: Butterfield said his flaws in own leadership were not taking into account how the message is delivered or how others feel.