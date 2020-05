South Korea reported 27 new novel coronavirus cases linked to a Seoul nightclub district, taking the cluster total to 101, with more than 10,900 infections confirmed nationwide on Tuesday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.1 million people and killed 286,000 worldwide as of Tuesday morning, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1.4 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.3 million from 9.8 million tests), followed by Spain (over 227,000).