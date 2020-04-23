Podcast: The story behind the coronavirus job losses
Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week, as the economy continues to hemorrhage jobs. Dan digs in with New York Times econ and tax policy reporter Jim Tankersley.
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison told reporters Thursday all World Health Organization member nations should support an independent inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic.
Details: "If you're going to be a member of a club like the World Health Organization, there should be responsibilities and obligations attached to that," Morrison said. France and the U.K. have said the focus should be on fighting the virus, "not to apportion blame," Reuters notes.
Another 4.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, totaling more than 26 million jobless filings in five weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The big picture: The labor market wreck is likely worse than the government's figures suggest as state governors grapple with how to slowly reopen their economies. California, Florida, Texas and Georgia saw the biggest surge in new unemployment claims.
President Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday banning some legal immigration for 60 days due to the novel coronavirus, beginning Thursday at 11:59 p.m. EST.
What's happening: The order will prevent foreigners from obtaining green cards to enter the country if they are outside the U.S. and do not already have valid visas or other travel documents — although there are exceptions.