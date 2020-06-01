Podcast: The virus didn't go away
There are concerns over a coming surge of coronavirus infections in the coming weeks, as states reopen and thousands protest across the U.S. Dan digs in with Axios' Sam Baker.
The U.S. is sending 2 million doses of hydroxchloroquine and 1,000 ventilators to Brazil, as the number coronavirus cases in the South American epicenter near 500,000 on Sunday evening.
By the numbers: Over 6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.6 million have recovered from the virus. Over 370,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.7 million.
We are nowhere near finished with the coronavirus, but the next phases of our response will — if we do it right — be more targeted and risk-based than the sweeping national lockdown we’re now emerging from.
Why it matters: Our experience battling this new virus has taught us a lot about what does and doesn’t work. We’ll have to apply those lessons rigorously, and keep adapting, if we have any hope of containing the virus and limiting the number of deaths from here on out.
Black Americans are facing competing crises as they protest police brutality and racial inequality while still bearing the disproportionate impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The state of play: The fury over George Floyd's killing is erupting as the U.S. faces a looming wave of business bankruptcies and likely home evictions driven by a pandemic that has killed black Americans at a higher rate than any other race.