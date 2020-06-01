The U.S. is sending 2 million doses of hydroxchloroquine and 1,000 ventilators to Brazil, as the number coronavirus cases in the South American epicenter near 500,000 on Sunday evening.

By the numbers: Over 6 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 worldwide and over 2.6 million have recovered from the virus. Over 370,000 people have died globally. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.7 million.