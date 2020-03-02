1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Podcast: The Bernie economy

Bernie Sanders is relying on a controversial monetary theory to pay for many of his plans, including Medicare for All. Dan digs in with Axios' Dion Rabouin, who recently interviewed Sanders economic advisor Stephanie Kelton.

Podcast: Democrats feel the Bern

The Democratic Party has been caught off guard by Bernie Sanders' wins in New Hampshire and Nevada. Dan digs in with Axios politics editor Margaret Talev.

Alexi McCammond

What to watch in tonight's Democratic debate

Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Colorado. Photo: Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders is now the clear front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his opponents are ready to try to knock him down at tonight's debate in Charleston, South Carolina — especially Michael Bloomberg, who was the punching bag at the Las Vegas debate.

Why it matters: This is the last debate before Super Tuesday, when Sanders is expected to win California and Texas and could secure an insurmountable lead for the Democratic nomination. That's a direct threat to the entire field, but especially to Bloomberg, who skipped the early states to focus on the March 3 contests.

Rebecca Falconer

Sanders reveals free child care plan for preschoolers

Bernie Sanders speaks during a campaign rally on Saturday in El Paso, Texas. Photo: Cengiz Yar/Getty Images

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders announced on CBS' "60 Minutes" Sunday a new plan to guarantee free child care and pre-kindergarten to all American children from infancy to age 4.

Details: In the wide-ranging interview, Sanders told Anderson Cooper he planned to pay for universal child care with a wealth tax. "It's taxes on billionaires," he said.

