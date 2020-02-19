Private equity's slow creep into doctors' offices

Private-equity firms accelerated their acquisitions of doctors' practices between 2013 and 2016, according to a new JAMA study.

Why it matters: "Private equity firms expect greater than 20% annual returns, and these financial incentives may conflict with the need for longer-term investments in practice stability, physician recruitment, quality, and safety," the author writes.

"There may be additional pressures to increase revenue streams (eg, elective procedures and ancillary services), direct more referrals internally, and rely on lower-cost clinicians," she adds.

By the numbers: 355 physician practices were acquired by private-equity firms over the time period, a small portion of total practices. But industry reports suggest that the growth kept up in 2017 and 2018.

The most commonly acquired medical groups were anesthesiology, multi-specialty practices and emergency medicine.

Between the lines: The role of private equity in health care has fallen under heavier scrutiny recently, as Congress examines the billing practices of physician groups that are frequently private equity-owned.

Private equity might have made things worse for itself when it became involved in the surprise billing debate via physician staffing firms that it backs.

These groups have poured millions of dollars into ads urging Congress not to pass a surprise billing solution that'd be more costly to providers.

