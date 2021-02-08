Sign up for our daily briefing

How Super Bowl ads performed instantly

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Data: goPuff; Table: Axios Visuals

In an on-demand world, ads can drive instant sales. So how did last night's commercials perform? We partnered with delivery service goPuff to find out.

The winner: Pringles introduced the BBQ Pizza Stack during their first-quarter commercial and goPuff customers immediately wanted to replicate it.

  • Pringles' order volume nearly doubled in the hour following the spot (vs. the preceding hour), the strongest performance of any brand with products sold on goPuff.
  • Rounding out the top four: M&M's, Bud Light Seltzer and Mountain Dew.

How it works: We created an "Instant Buzz Index" to compare goPuff orders for the hour following each brand's ad to goPuff orders for the hour preceding it.

  • The brand with the highest percentage change was given a score of 100, the brand with the smallest percentage change was given a score of 0, and all other values were scaled accordingly.

More data:

  • Peak order time: goPuff orders peaked right after kickoff. Orders were 33% higher in the 6:45–7:00pm ET window than throughout the rest of the night.
  • Ice cream wins: Ben & Jerry's and Coca-Cola were the two most ordered brands during pregame (present in 9% of orders). Ben & Jerry's got even more popular during the game (16% of orders), while Coke remained steady (8%).
  • White Claw wins: Fans ordered White Claw 76% more frequently than the next most popular alcohol (Bud Light).
  • Makes sense: Chiefs fans were salty. 51% of all Kansas City customers purchased a salty snack (i.e. chips), compared to 37% of Tampa Bay customers.

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The top headlines from the Feb. 7 episode of "Axios on HBO."

Torey Van OotNick Halter
12 mins ago - Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities rocked by uptick in serious crimes

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Twin Cities were rocked by an increase in serious crime in 2020, as metropolitan areas across the country grappled with a surge in violence.

By the numbers: Violent crime, which includes homicide and assault, was up 21% in Minneapolis in 2020, while property crimes climbed 10%, the Star Tribune reported yesterday.

Mike Allen, author of AM
13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

"Axios on HBO": Pete Buttigieg talks future of flying, cars and cities

On "Axios on HBO," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told me what it was like to be sworn in as the first openly gay U.S. Cabinet member to be confirmed by the Senate — with the oath administered by Vice President Kamala Harris, and his husband, Chasten, holding the Bible:

Her husband, Doug, and Chasten have become good friends. And just think about that sentence — that the vice president's husband is friends with the secretary of transportation's husband. That's not a sentence you could have said very long ago. And it's a reminder of the changes that are underway and a reminder that we've got some work to do as a country ... so that one day that's unremarkable.
