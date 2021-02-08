In an on-demand world, ads can drive instant sales. So how did last night's commercials perform? We partnered with delivery service goPuff to find out.

The winner: Pringles introduced the BBQ Pizza Stack during their first-quarter commercial and goPuff customers immediately wanted to replicate it.

Pringles' order volume nearly doubled in the hour following the spot (vs. the preceding hour), the strongest performance of any brand with products sold on goPuff.

Rounding out the top four: M&M's, Bud Light Seltzer and Mountain Dew.

How it works: We created an "Instant Buzz Index" to compare goPuff orders for the hour following each brand's ad to goPuff orders for the hour preceding it.

The brand with the highest percentage change was given a score of 100, the brand with the smallest percentage change was given a score of 0, and all other values were scaled accordingly.

More data: