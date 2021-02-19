Sign up for our daily briefing

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return as working members of U.K. royal family

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not return as working members of the British royal family, and will relinquish all honorary military appointments and royal patronages, Buckingham Palace announced Friday.

The big picture: The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced last year that they would "step back" as senior members of the royal family in order "to carve out a progressive new role within this institution" — choosing to become financially independent and splitting time between the U.K. and North America.

  • The decision was made in part due to the increasing harassment the pair received from the British press.
  • After a 12-month review, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke and Duchess agreed that they would permanently step back from "the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," according to the Palace.

Full statement:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family.  
Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service. The honorary military appointments and Royal patronages held by The Duke and Duchess will therefore be returned to Her Majesty, before being redistributed among working members of The Royal Family.
While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.

Go deeper

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
25 mins ago - World

Israel sounds alarm after U.S. backs nuclear talks with Iran

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photos: Eric Baradat (AFP), Gali Tibbon (AFP)/Getty Images

The Israeli government has raised concerns about Secretary of State Tony Blinken's announcement on Thursday that the U.S. is willing to open discussions with Iran about returning to the 2015 nuclear deal.

What they're saying: “Israel believes that going back to the old nuclear agreement will pave Iran’s path to a nuclear arsenal. We remain committed to preventing Iran from getting nuclear weapons," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Short bets have dropped substantially since GameStop phenomenon

Screenshot via CNBC

Short positions in U.S. equities have declined significantly since "meme stocks" like GameStop exploded higher earlier this year, S&P Global Market Intelligence data show.

By the numbers: At the end of January, the percentage of outstanding shares of S&P 500 companies held by short sellers averaged 3.1%, down from 4.1% a year ago.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Oriana Gonzalez
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

6 Capitol police officers suspended for alleged roles in Jan. 6 riot

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Six Capitol police officers have been suspended without pay and 29 are under investigation for alleged conduct related to the Jan. 6 insurrection by pro-Trump rioters, a spokesperson said Thursday.

The big picture: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said earlier this month that Congress plans to establish a "9/11-type commission" to investigate the siege and report on "the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other federal, state, and local law enforcement."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

