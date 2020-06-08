46 mins ago - World

Justice Department and Prince Andrew clash over Epstein investigation

Prince Andrew, Duke of York. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Justice Department has formally requested an interview with the Prince Andrew as part of its criminal investigation into the alleged sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: Federal prosecutors and the FBI say they have contacted Prince Andrew's lawyer several times asking for information about his relationship with Epstein, and claimed in March that the Duke of York has "completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation."

  • Prince Andrew's legal team fired back on Monday and claimed that he "has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ."
  • "Unfortunately, the DoJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero cooperation," Prince Andrew's legal team said in a statement. "In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered."

The big picture: The U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York would not comment on whether the office was corresponding with the U.K. for a mutual legal assistance treaty request, which would be similar to a subpoena.

  • During an investigation or prosecution of criminal offenses, countries can ask for assistance from another country through this request.
  • Prince Andrew's legal team told CNN Monday that DOJ has informed them he "is not and has never been a 'target' of their criminal investigations into Epstein," and said that "any pursuit of an application for mutual legal assistance would be disappointing."

Background: During an interview with the BBC in November, Andrew denied having a sexual relationship with one of Epstein’s accusers, as she has claimed. He stepped away from royal duties last year after the allegations.

Courtenay Brown
45 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. recession officially began in February

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The U.S. economy peaked in February before sliding into a recession as the coronavirus pandemic hit, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research, a group that’s considered the official determiners of when recessions begin and end.

Why it matters: There was no doubt the U.S. was in the midst of a recession, given the shelter-in-place measures that brought economic activity to a near halt and caused millions of layoffs — but this is their fastest call yet, as it's sometimes taken as long as a year to make such calls in the past.

Alayna Treene
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden campaign says he does not support defunding the police

Photo: Michael Brochstein/Echoes Wire/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Joe Biden's campaign said in a statement Monday that the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee does not support defunding police, but is pushing for police reform and more spending on community, school, health and social programs.

Why it matters: The statement rejects claims from President Trump's re-election campaign that the former vice president would undercut the ability of police departments to do their jobs by endorsing the "defund the police" message, which has been at the heart of activist demands over the past several weeks of protests.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 7,062,464 — Total deaths: 403,921 — Total recoveries — 3,165,118Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m ET: 1,950,023 — Total deaths: 110,689 — Total recoveries: 506,367 — Total tested: 20,235,768Map.
  3. Public health: Disparities on display in D.C. — Why the pandemic is hitting minorities harder.
  4. Jobs: BP to cut global workforce by 10,000 jobs.
  5. Transportation: American Airlines an outlier on social distancing.
  6. World: Governments turn to protectionism.
