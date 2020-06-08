The Justice Department has formally requested an interview with the Prince Andrew as part of its criminal investigation into the alleged sex trafficking ring operated by Jeffrey Epstein, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: Federal prosecutors and the FBI say they have contacted Prince Andrew's lawyer several times asking for information about his relationship with Epstein, and claimed in March that the Duke of York has "completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation."

Prince Andrew's legal team fired back on Monday and claimed that he "has on at least three occasions this year offered his assistance as a witness to the DOJ."

"Unfortunately, the DoJ has reacted to the first two offers by breaching their own confidentiality rules and claiming that the duke has offered zero cooperation," Prince Andrew's legal team said in a statement. "In doing so, they are perhaps seeking publicity rather than accepting the assistance proffered."

The big picture: The U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York would not comment on whether the office was corresponding with the U.K. for a mutual legal assistance treaty request, which would be similar to a subpoena.

During an investigation or prosecution of criminal offenses, countries can ask for assistance from another country through this request.

Prince Andrew's legal team told CNN Monday that DOJ has informed them he "is not and has never been a 'target' of their criminal investigations into Epstein," and said that "any pursuit of an application for mutual legal assistance would be disappointing."

Background: During an interview with the BBC in November, Andrew denied having a sexual relationship with one of Epstein’s accusers, as she has claimed. He stepped away from royal duties last year after the allegations.