1 hour ago - World

Prosecutor says Prince Andrew has ruled out cooperating with Epstein probe

Jacob Knutson

Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Andrew has so far "completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation" with investigations into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Monday.

Why it matters: Federal investigators for months have sought to question Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein who was accused of sexual abuse by one of Epstein's accusers. Berman said his office is now "considering its options," per NBC.

  • Prince Andrew denied the accusation in a disastrous interview with the BBC in November. Days later, he announced that he would be walking away from his royal duties "for the foreseeable future."
  • Prince Andrew said in a statement at the time: "Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."

Dave Lawler

Top Saudi royals reportedly detained

King Salman's (C) son (L) is in power. His nephew (R) is reportedly in custody. Photo: Fayez Nureldine/AFP via Getty Images

Two of Saudi Arabia's most prominent royals were suddenly detained on Friday morning by masked royal guards and face up to a lifetime in prison for alleged treason, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Even by the standards of Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman (MBS), this would be an audacious move. The two men reportedly detained were both once heirs to the throne, and are close relatives of the crown prince and his father, King Salman.

Mar 6, 2020 - World
Axios

Justice Department drops investigation of former FBI official Andrew McCabe

Andrew McCabe. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images

The Department of Justice is declining to bring charges against former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe in an investigation into whether he lied to investigators about a press leak, his defense team said on Friday.

Why it matters: The move closes an investigation into whether McCabe lied to federal investigators about leaking information to the media.

Feb 14, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Orion Rummler

Global #MeToo movement has resulted in 7 convictions, 4 charges of influential figures

Bill Cosby, Harvein Weinstein, and Larry Nassar. Photos: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images, Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images, and Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Hundreds of powerful people — predominately men — have been accused of sexual offenses since the #MeToo movement went viral in 2017. After film producer Harvey Weinstein's conviction, four of them face charges, while seven have been convicted.

Why it matters: The #MeToo movement focused global attention on previously unchecked sexual misconduct, leading at least 201 powerful men to lose jobs or major positions. But the movement, dubbed a global reckoning, has had few legal consequences for the accused. Here are some of the most notable cases.

Updated Feb 24, 2020 - Economy & Business