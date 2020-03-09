Prosecutor says Prince Andrew has ruled out cooperating with Epstein probe
Photo: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images
Prince Andrew has so far "completely shut the door on voluntary cooperation" with investigations into Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said Monday.
Why it matters: Federal investigators for months have sought to question Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein who was accused of sexual abuse by one of Epstein's accusers. Berman said his office is now "considering its options," per NBC.
- Prince Andrew denied the accusation in a disastrous interview with the BBC in November. Days later, he announced that he would be walking away from his royal duties "for the foreseeable future."
- Prince Andrew said in a statement at the time: "Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required."