Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg

On the next episode of “Axios on HBO,” Axios co-founder Mike Allen interviews Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg about transportation equity, the coronavirus and the future of travel. 

  • Catch the full interview and much more on Sunday, February 7 at 6 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Super Bowl advertising is going to look a lot different this year

Screen shot from Bass Pro Shops and Cabela Super Bowl ad via YouTube

The big game, happening for the first time in history without many fans in the stadium, will feature spots with socially-distanced characters, and people staying home.

Why it matters: While some ads will try to be light, the gravity of the pandemic will still be felt.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh, author of Future
5 hours ago - Health

The racial divide in returning to the classroom

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

As the debate over reopening America's classrooms heats up, one overlooked factor is the significant racial gap in whether parents are ready to send their children back to school.

Why it matters: Study after study shows that kids in remote schooling are suffering lifelong learning loss. But the concerns many Black and Latino parents express about returning their children to classrooms — concerns fueled by higher numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths and historically underfunded schools — need to be answered first.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Margaret Talev
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's flight home on AF1

President Biden. Photo: Margaret Talev

President Biden's first flight on Air Force One as commander-in-chief lasted 25 minutes — about one-third the time it takes for the Acela to trace his beloved Amtrak route from D.C. to Wilmington.

What he's saying: It's a "great honor" to ride as president on the iconic symbol of American power and diplomacy, Biden told reporters on the tarmac upon landing at New Castle Air National Guard Base.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

