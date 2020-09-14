7 mins ago - Health

Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Melinda Gates

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios Chief Technology Correspondent Ina Fried interviews Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, who calls out the "lack of leadership" and politicization of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Plus, Gates shares the findings from this year's Goalkeepers report — the foundation's annual look at how the world is doing toward meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals around issues including education, poverty, disease and maternal, infant and child mortality.

Catch the full interview on Monday, Sept. 14 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.

Orion Rummler
Updated Sep 6, 2020 - Health

6 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week

Data: Compiled by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Six states set new highs last week for coronavirus infections recorded in a single day, according to the COVID Tracking Project and state health departments. Kansas surpassed its record set the previous week.

Why it matters: Dramatic single-day increases have become less frequent after a massive spike this summer. But nationwide, cases are no longer dropping as much as they had been for the previous five weeks.

Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Infectious-disease expert: "Telling the truth never causes panic"

Michael Osterholm, a renowned infectious-disease expert and the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, said on NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday that leaders must tell the truth when it comes to public health and that "telling the truth never causes panic."

Why it matters: Host Chuck Todd asked Osterholm if President Trump had made a mistake by not being upfront with the American people about the dangers of COVID-19 and the threat of a pandemic. In an interview for Bob Woodward's new book "Rage," Trump said that he was purposefully "playing it down" so as not to create a "panic."

Rashaan Ayesh
8 hours ago - Health

Pfizer preparing to distribute COVID vaccine by year-end, CEO says

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that his company will know whether its coronavirus vaccine is effective by the end of October and that it has already manufactured hundreds of thousands of doses in anticipation that the vaccine will receive FDA approval.

Why it matters: There has been a major push by the Trump administration to get a coronavirus vaccine to the public this fall, though it may only be available for certain high-risk groups. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already urged governors to have vaccine distribution centers ready by November.

