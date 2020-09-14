Preview: "Axios on HBO" interviews Melinda Gates

On the next episode of "Axios on HBO," Axios Chief Technology Correspondent Ina Fried interviews Melinda Gates, co-chair of the Gates Foundation, who calls out the "lack of leadership" and politicization of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Plus, Gates shares the findings from this year's Goalkeepers report — the foundation's annual look at how the world is doing toward meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals around issues including education, poverty, disease and maternal, infant and child mortality.
Catch the full interview on Monday, Sept. 14 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on all HBO platforms.