Why it matters: Throughout his presidency, Trump has faced allegations that he is using his office to enrich his own business.
- The Trump National Doral Miami resort has struggled financially since the president took office, with its net operating income falling 69% over the past two years.
- As journalist Yashar Ali points out, Trump doesn't address in his tweets the potential conflict of interest that a "major global event like the G7 would give his resort lots of free advertising and would likely drive up business."
Go deeper: Trump made at least $434 million from his business in 2018