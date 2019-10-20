Stories

Trump defends hosting next year's G7 at his Miami resort

President Donald Trump attends a multilateral meeting on Venezuela in New York, September 25
President Trump at a meeting in New York on Sept. 25. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump defended on Twitter holding next year's G7 summit at his Florida resort.

Why it matters: Throughout his presidency, Trump has faced allegations that he is using his office to enrich his own business.

  • The Trump National Doral Miami resort has struggled financially since the president took office, with its net operating income falling 69% over the past two years.
  • As journalist Yashar Ali points out, Trump doesn't address in his tweets the potential conflict of interest that a "major global event like the G7 would give his resort lots of free advertising and would likely drive up business."

