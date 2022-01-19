Sign up for our daily briefing

Biden to announce plan to distribute millions of masks across U.S.

Yacob Reyes

Photo: Ken Cedeno/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Biden administration will announce Wednesday that 400 million non-surgical N95 masks will be available to the public for free at thousands of "convenient locations" across the U.S.

Why it matters: This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history, according to a White House official. The masks are slated to be available at numerous local pharmacies.

  • The Biden administration announced its intent to distribute masks nationwide last week amid mounting criticism over its response to the pandemic.
  • The administration will begin shipping the masks this week, and they are slated to be available at pharmacies and other locations next week.

What they're saying: "This historic step builds on the significant actions the Biden Administration has already taken to increase ... access to masks," a White House official told reporters.

  • The administration "has and will continue to make masks available for health care and other essential workers through states."

The backdrop: Several Democratic lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to purchase and distribute domestically manufactured KN95 masks to any American household requesting them.

  • Last week, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a bill to provide every person in the U.S. with three free N95 masks.

Tina Reed, author of Vitals
18 mins ago - Health

The end of the Omicron wave is in sight

Expand chart
Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

The Omicron wave is likely beginning to recede in the U.S., experts say.

Why it matters: Omicron is still wreaking havoc in parts of the country, but infectious disease experts are optimistic that relief is around the corner.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

NASA estimates Tonga volcano exploded with force of 5-6 megatons

A satellite image of Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano on Dec. 24, before the eruption. Photo: Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies

NASA scientists estimate the power of Tonga's volcanic eruption over the weekend to have been 5-6 Megatons of TNT equivalent.

Threat level: Saturday's eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Haʻapai volcano and subsequent tsunami killed at least three people. Scientists warn an "ash-seawater cocktail" poses a potentially toxic health threat, and drinking water could be contaminated.

Rebecca Falconer
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

New York AG alleges "significant evidence" of Trump Organization fraud

Combination images of former President Trump and New York State Attorney General Letitia James. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Scott Heins/Getty Images

New York's attorney general filed a motion Tuesday seeking to compel former President Trump and his two elder children to appear for sworn testimony in her office's civil investigation into the Trump Organization's financial dealings.

Why it matters: Attorney General Letitia James revealed new details in the court filing and a statement on her office's investigation into the Trump Organization's business practices, including a preliminary finding alleging the company used "fraudulent and misleading asset valuations to obtain economic benefits."

