Biden to announce plan to distribute millions of masks across U.S.

The Biden administration will announce Wednesday that 400 million non-surgical N95 masks will be available to the public for free at thousands of "convenient locations" across the U.S.

Why it matters: This is the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history, according to a White House official. The masks are slated to be available at numerous local pharmacies.

The Biden administration announced its intent to distribute masks nationwide last week amid mounting criticism over its response to the pandemic.

The administration will begin shipping the masks this week, and they are slated to be available at pharmacies and other locations next week.

What they're saying: "This historic step builds on the significant actions the Biden Administration has already taken to increase ... access to masks," a White House official told reporters.

The administration "has and will continue to make masks available for health care and other essential workers through states."

The backdrop: Several Democratic lawmakers have urged the Biden administration to purchase and distribute domestically manufactured KN95 masks to any American household requesting them.