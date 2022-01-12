Sign up for our daily briefing

Bernie Sanders proposes "Masks for All"

Noah Garfinkel

Bernie Sanders wearing a mask in December of 2021 while speaking with media members. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) introduced a bill Tuesday that would provide every person in the U.S. with three free N95 masks, he announced in a statement Tuesday.

Details: The Masks for All Act, first introduced in 2020, aims to improve access to high-filtration face masks by sending them to every person in the country, including people who are homeless, and those living in congregate settings like prison shelters or college dorms, per the bill summary.

  • The bill would allow people to get more masks at sites that already provide COVID-related services to their communities, like pharmacies and schools.

Why it matters: A growing body of evidence indicates the quality of a person's mask makes a significant difference in the likelihood they are infected with COVID-19, writes Axios' Will Chase.

What he's saying: "It is an absolute scandal that in the richest country in the history of the world, high-quality masks are not more readily available to frontline workers, health care workers, and all Americans," Sanders said.

  • "We are proposing that we do what our public health experts and scientists say we must do: provide all of our people with high-quality, N95 masks without cost, which could prevent death and suffering and save huge amounts of health care dollars," Sanders added.

The bill has 15 Senate cosponsors along with more than 30 sponsors in the House.

Go deeper: How switching to an N95 mask gives a 75x boost in COVID protection

Go deeper

Will Chase
23 hours ago - Health

Why we need to wear better masks

Data: Gholamhossein Bagheri and Eberhard Bodenschatz/Max Planck Institute; Chart: Will Chase and Annelise Capossela/Axios; Note: study examined FFP2 masks, which we denote as N95 here, given their similar performance.

With the Omicron variant causing infections to surge to record levels, masking is more important than ever — and increasing evidence indicates the quality of mask makes a significant difference.

The big picture: Fitted particle-filtering masks like N95s are up to 75 times more effective at preventing infection with COVID-19 than surgical masks, according to a study published recently in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Caitlin Owens
10 hours ago - Health

Poll: Americans value "health and safety" over in-person learning

Expand chart
Data: Harris Poll; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

More than half of Americans say that it's more important to protect the health and safety of teachers and students by moving to remote learning to avoid COVID exposure than to keep schools open for in-person learning, according to a new Harris Poll provided exclusively to Axios.

Driving the news: How to handle in-person learning amid yet another surge of cases is again the subject of intense debate following the Chicago Teacher's Union refusal to return to in-person classes as Omicron cases surged.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
10 hours ago - Health

Biden ramps up school testing strategy as Omicron disrupts education

President Biden speaks to a crowd in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday. Photo: Megan Varner/Getty Images

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it's increasing the number of COVID-19 tests available to schools by 10 million per month — as the Omicron variant drives a surge in cases and causes widespread disruption to education.

Why it matters: While it appears Omicron causes less severe illness than other variants, it's still placing a strain on health care systems and causing a drop in teacher and student attendance.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

