Biden: We can still pass "big chunks" of $1.75 trillion spending plan

President Biden on Wednesday said that he still believes he can pass "big chunks" of the Build Back Better safety-net expansion.

Why it matters: The president's remarks come a month after the Build Back Better legislation failed to garner the support of Sen. Joe Manchin, which all but guaranteed the end of the spending package.

While Manchin clearly expressed he would not support the package as it stood last month, the West Virginia Democrat has indicated that he is open to reengaging on the bill's climate and child care provisions.

Several Democratic lawmakers believe that salvaging the $1.75 trillion package could be the key to boosting the party’s chances in this fall's midterms.

What they're saying: "I'm confident we can get pieces — big chunks — of the Build Back Better law signed into law," Biden said.