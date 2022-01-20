The drugs pushing prescription prices down for Medicare patients

Although net prices of brand-name drugs have increased significantly over the last decade, the savings produced by generics have actually driven average prescription prices down in Medicare's pharmacy benefit and Medicaid, according to a new analysis by the Congressional Budget Office.

Why it matters: The analysis reiterates that the generic market is largely working as intended.

By the numbers: The average net price of a prescription fell from $57 in 2009 to $50 in 2018 in Medicare Part D, and from $63 to $48 in Medicaid.

The drop is largely attributable to the growing use of generics, which jumped from 75% to 90% of all prescriptions nationally during that time frame. The average price for a generic prescription also fell in both programs.

But the average net brand-name prescription price more than doubled in Part D and increased by 50% in Medicaid, per the analysis. These increases were driven by higher launch prices for new drugs and price increases of drugs already on the market.

Higher launch prices are due in part to more specialty drugs entering the market.

Yes, but: The analysis focused on drugs sold in pharmacies, not drugs administered in hospitals or doctors' offices — which tend to be more expensive and have different market dynamics.

And the analysis notes that the share of total prescriptions that are generic may not continue to grow in the same way in the future, partially "because newer brand-name drugs tend to be more costly to manufacture and may be more challenging to replicate as generic drugs."

The big picture: Democrats' legislative agenda — including the party's push to lower prescription drug prices — has stalled in the Senate.

But the provisions allowing Medicare to negotiate drug prices would apply only to insulin and certain drugs without competition, which would largely exclude the generic market.

The bottom line: "One reasonable interpretation of these data is that we have a targeted drug price problem, not a general one," said the American Enterprise Institute's Ben Ippolito.