1 hour ago - Sports

Premier League and Series A react to coronavirus outbreak

Rashaan Ayesh

Photo: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

Soccer leagues across Europe are reacting differently as the coronavirus spreads, from canceling games to playing in closed-door arenas.

The state of play: The Premier League said it is following advice from the government and has not canceled any of the upcoming games yet. Journalists are being asked about their recent whereabouts prior to a pre-match news conference with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, AP writes. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said players are not greeting each other via handshake anymore, as a precaution.

  • Five Serie A matches, including the Juventus-Inter Milan game, will be played in empty stadiums, ESPN reports. The preventative measure comes as Italy has the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.
  • Switzerland has postponed all games in the top two divisions after a federal order banned events involving more than 1,000 till mid-March.
  • The Spanish league said the match between historic rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona is not suspended, but there is a contingency plan if needed — which could include playing the game in a closed-door stadium, per AP.

The bottom line: The coronavirus' impact is forcing influential soccer leagues to put a pause on major games or block fans from stadiums to view matches, forcing leagues to take a revenue hit, in hopes of preventing the disease from spreading.

Go deeper...Coronavirus updates: First case in sub-Saharan Africa confirmed

Go deeper

Kendall Baker

Coronavirus disrupts sporting events around the world

People walking in Milan, Italy, on Feb 25. Photo: Emanuele Cremaschi/Getty Images

The novel coronavirus is spreading quickly in cities nowhere near Wuhan, China, and has begun impacting a slew of international sporting events as the window to prevent a global pandemic narrows.

The state of play: Four Serie A soccer matches in Northern Italy were canceled, and the government wants future games in areas affected by the outbreak to be played behind closed doors without fans.

Go deeperArrowFeb 25, 2020 - Sports
Axios

Coronavirus updates: First case in sub-Saharan Africa confirmed

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

Nigeria confirmed its first novel coronavirus case in an Italian who flew to Lagos from Milan — the first known case in sub-Saharan Africa. The World Health Organization has been working to prepare Africa's health care systems to be ready for the outbreak, which is now also confirmed in Algeria and Egypt.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed more than 2,850 people and infected over 83,700 others in some 50 countries and territories. The novel coronavirus is now affecting every continent but Antarctica, and the WHO said Wednesday the number of new cases reported outside China has exceeded those inside the country for the first time.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health
Kendall Baker

Coronavirus threatens Tokyo Olympics

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With the Summer Olympics scheduled to open in Tokyo in less than five months, organizers are grappling with the coronavirus outbreak — and facing questions about whether the games could be moved, postponed, or even canceled.

The backdrop: Japan has closed schools nationwide until late March, and the country's professional baseball league is currently playing preseason games in empty stadiums.

Go deeperArrowFeb 27, 2020 - Sports