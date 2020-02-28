Premier League and Series A react to coronavirus outbreak

Soccer leagues across Europe are reacting differently as the coronavirus spreads, from canceling games to playing in closed-door arenas.

The state of play: The Premier League said it is following advice from the government and has not canceled any of the upcoming games yet. Journalists are being asked about their recent whereabouts prior to a pre-match news conference with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, AP writes. Newcastle manager Steve Bruce said players are not greeting each other via handshake anymore, as a precaution.

Five Serie A matches, including the Juventus-Inter Milan game, will be played in empty stadiums, ESPN reports. The preventative measure comes as Italy has the worst coronavirus outbreak in Europe.

Switzerland has postponed all games in the top two divisions after a federal order banned events involving more than 1,000 till mid-March.

The Spanish league said the match between historic rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona is not suspended, but there is a contingency plan if needed — which could include playing the game in a closed-door stadium, per AP.

The bottom line: The coronavirus' impact is forcing influential soccer leagues to put a pause on major games or block fans from stadiums to view matches, forcing leagues to take a revenue hit, in hopes of preventing the disease from spreading.

