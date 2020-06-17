55 mins ago - Sports

England's Premier League resumes play after 100-day coronavirus shutdown

Data: Premier League; Note: Manchester City facing two-year Champions League ban; Table: Axios Visuals

The English Premier League resumes play today following a 100-day absence, with Aston Villa and Sheffield United squaring off behind closed doors at Villa Park.

The state of play: "Sheffield at Villa is emblematic of so many of the Premier League's 92 remaining matches," writes FiveThirtyEight's Terrence Doyle.

  • "Most of the division's 20 clubs have just nine matches left to contest, and most have something — whether a relegation scrap or a European dream — left to play for."
  • "At the moment, eight points separate fourth-place Chelsea from ninth-place Arsenal; eight points also separate 15th-place Brighton and Hove Albion from 20th-place Norwich City."

The teams:

  • Aston Villa sits in 19th place in the standings and desperately needs every point it can pick up the rest of the way to avoid being relegated.
  • Sheffield United is in a battle with five other clubs — including heavyweights Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal — to determine who qualifies for European cup competition in 2020-21.

What they're saying:

"Barely a day will pass before the end of July when there is no soccer at all in England. All of it will be televised. Some of it, for the first time in 32 years, will even be broadcast free-to-air, on the BBC.
"But while the saturation coverage illustrates the scale of the demand, it is through its absence that we have been able to see just to what extent soccer ... has become England's overwhelming obsession, its driving cultural force."
— Rory Smith, NYT

NBA details life inside its Disney World "bubble"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In a document sent to players on Tuesday, the NBA provided a detailed look at what life will be like when play resumes inside the league's "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Florida next month.

Why it matters: Players will be tested for COVID-19 "regularly." When someone tests positive, they will be placed in isolation, where they will remain for at least 14 days. Once they test negative twice in a span of more than 24 hours, they can leave isolation.

PPP failed to get money where it was most needed

Data: S&P Global; Table: Axios Visuals

With the deadline for businesses to secure funding from the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) less than two weeks away, the most high profile portion of the $2 trillion CARES Act looks to have left out the people who needed it most.

Driving the news: Fed chair Jerome Powell said during his testimony to the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday that despite the nearly $700 billion program, the coronavirus pandemic was "presenting acute risks to small businesses."

Trump's attacks fuel John Bolton's new bestseller

Trump and Bolton in 2019. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump sure is good at selling books — even when they attack him.

The state of play: The president said this week that "a lot of people are upset" that John Bolton, his former national security adviser, had written the 592-page book — "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," out Tuesday.

