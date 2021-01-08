Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Small business Paycheck Protection Program to restart next week

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of Paycheck Protection Program loans will open on Monday, albeit not for everyone.

Why it matters: As evidenced by this morning's bleak jobs report, many businesses continue to be battered by the surging pandemic.

Timing: The loan application window will open Monday primarily for first-draw borrowers working with a group of smaller lenders defined as community financial institutions. On Wednesday it will be expanded to second-draw applications from those same lenders, which comprise around 10% of PPP's approved lender universe.

  • No official word yet on when it opens up to the broader universe, save for a senior administration official saying it will be "shortly thereafter."
  • A different official added that, unlike last spring, "We don't anticipate the money to run out."

One big change: SBA won't instantaneously provide loan numbers to applicants. Instead, it will use an automated system to vet some of the provided information (ID verification checks, etc.), which will run on top of the E-Tran platform that was used last year.

  • The software change means many lenders will need to enter information manually, including for second-draw loans.
  • The verification process means there is likely to be an overnight lag between application and approval.

Other changes, as previously reported, includes new payroll limits (300 vs 500) and a requirement that applicants can demonstrate at least a 25% reduction in gross receipts between comparable quarters between 2019 and 2020.

One big question is how many lending institutions will participate this time around.

  • Over 5,400 participated by the end of the initial PPP, but many bankers grumbled about it being more trouble than it was worth — and the manual inputs this time could exacerbate those sentiments.
  • There's even become a secondary market for PPP loan portfolios. Chicago-based ACAP, for example, has bought up around 34,000 loans from nearly 40 banks valued at around $4.7 billion. CEO Luke LaHaie tells Axios that he expects to help originate second-draw loans for many of those clients, as their initial lenders don't plan to directly participate in 2021.

The big picture: Almost every issue of the Axios Pro Rata newsletter now includes a VC, private equity and/or M&A blurb for a company that received PPP.

The bottom line: Better late, and a little bit slower, than never.

Oriana Gonzalez
15 mins ago - Health

Biden to release all available COVID-19 vaccine doses to the public

Photo: Joshua Roberts/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden plans to release all available coronavirus vaccine doses when he takes office, CNN reports.

Why it matters: Releasing all doses would allow more people to get vaccinated with at least one dose. Both the Moderna and the Pfizer-BioNTech require two doses, but studies show that releasing the vaccine onhand instead of withholding it to guarantee second doses is more effective at reducing the number of COVID-19 cases, per CNN.

Jennifer A. Kingson
37 mins ago - Economy & Business

Feds shielded against insurance claims from Capitol breach

Pockmarks from bullets fired at the doors to the House of Representatives during the Capitol siege. Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Families of the people who died in Wednesday's attack on the Capitol — and others who were there — will have a hard time filing suit or recovering damages from the federal government.

Why it matters: That's because the government is self-insured, and thus largely protected from such claims. Normally, a public disturbance of the size and scale seen this week might trigger lawsuits, but that might prove difficult in this case.

Ursula Perano
47 mins ago - World

U.K. reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll since start of the pandemic

Photo: Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The U.K. reported 1,325 new coronavirus deaths on Thursday, marking its highest daily death toll yet.

Why it matters: The massive spike in deaths is in part fueled by a highly transmissible COVID-19 variant that's spreading rapidly throughout the United Kingdom and threatening to overwhelm hospital systems.

