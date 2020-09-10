2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general, union leaders form task force on election mail

Photo: Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images

The U.S. Postal Service is partnering with the leaders of the four major postal unions on a joint task force to ensure that every voter can have their ballot counted through mail-in voting in the upcoming election, USPS announced in a video on its website.

Why it matters: The commitment follows concerns that the USPS will not be able to handle the expected increase in the volume of mail-in ballots driven by the pandemic. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime Republican fundraiser, has faced scrutiny from Democrats amid President Trump's attacks on mail-in voting.

Details: The task force will "enhance our work with election officials and jurisdictions throughout the country" while also working to address issues related to voter education and best practices for mail-in voting, DeJoy says in the video. It will also work to "maintain the trust of the American public," DeJoy adds.

Members of the task force include:

  • Fred Rolando of the National Association of Letter Carriers
  • Ronnie Stutts of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association
  • Mark Dimondstein of the American Postal Workers Union
  • Paul Hogrogian of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union

What they're saying: The partnership is a "statement of unity and commitment" to delivering election mail on time, a USPS official told Axios.

  • "The point is that the organization really is united by the civic duty and vital role of delivering election mail, which is true every year."

