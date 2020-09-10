Postmaster general, union leaders form task force on election mail

The U.S. Postal Service is partnering with the leaders of the four major postal unions on a joint task force to ensure that every voter can have their ballot counted through mail-in voting in the upcoming election, USPS announced in a video on its website.

Why it matters: The commitment follows concerns that the USPS will not be able to handle the expected increase in the volume of mail-in ballots driven by the pandemic. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, a longtime Republican fundraiser, has faced scrutiny from Democrats amid President Trump's attacks on mail-in voting.

Details: The task force will "enhance our work with election officials and jurisdictions throughout the country" while also working to address issues related to voter education and best practices for mail-in voting, DeJoy says in the video. It will also work to "maintain the trust of the American public," DeJoy adds.

Members of the task force include:

Fred Rolando of the National Association of Letter Carriers

of the National Association of Letter Carriers Ronnie Stutts of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association

of the National Rural Letter Carriers Association Mark Dimondstein of the American Postal Workers Union

of the American Postal Workers Union Paul Hogrogian of the National Postal Mail Handlers Union

What they're saying: The partnership is a "statement of unity and commitment" to delivering election mail on time, a USPS official told Axios.