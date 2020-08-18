57 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general to testify before Senate committee on Friday

Mailboxes in Morris Plains, New Jersey on August 17. Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is scheduled to give his first testimony on recent changes to the U.S. Postal Service to the Republican-led Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday, the Washington Post first reported.

Why it matters: It will be DeJoy's first opportunity to answer questions since lawmakers began raising alarms about widespread disruptions to the Postal Service, which some Democrats allege President Trump is attempting to undermine ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots.

  • On Tuesday, DeJoy said in a statement that he would halt operational changes and cost-cutting to the U.S. Postal Service until after the 2020 election to "avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail."
  • DeJoy, a wealthy businessman and longtime Republican fundraiser, will also appear before the House Oversight Committee next Monday.

Driving the news: Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called back the House to vote on Saturday on $25 billion in additional USPS funding to offset the expected avalanche of mail-in voting for the 2020 election. The bill Democrats have proposed would also "prohibit the Postal Service from dialing back levels of service it had in place" on Jan. 1 until the pandemic ends.

What they're saying: “I am pleased that immense pressure from Senate Democrats and the American people have forced Senate Republicans to confront Postmaster General DeJoy’s ongoing sabotage of the Postal Service that threatens the integrity of our elections and delays vital services," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement on Tuesday.

Go deeper: Postal slowdown threatens election breakdown

Editor's note: This story has been updated to include DeJoy's announcement that he will suspend changes to the USPS until after the election.

Go deeper

Axios
Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Postmaster general agrees to testify amid USPS outcry

DeJoy escorted through Congress. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has agreed to a request from top Democrats to testify at an "urgent" hearing before the House Oversight Committee next Monday about changes to the U.S. Postal Service.

Why it matters: Democrats have been raising alarms about widespread disruptions to the Postal Service, which some allege President Trump is attempting to undermine ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a wealthy businessman and longtime Republican fundraiser.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenFadel Allassan
Aug 16, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats call postmaster general to testify at "urgent" hearing next week

Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Ting Shen/Xinhua via Getty

Top Democrats in the House and Senate called on Sunday for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to testify at an "urgent" hearing before the House Oversight Committee on Aug. 24.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they're being inundated with complaints that changes to the Postal Service, which the Trump administration says are aimed at efficiency, could sabotage ballot-handling. DeJoy was previously scheduled to testify before the committee on Sept. 17.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated Aug 17, 2020 - Politics & Policy

House expected to vote on USPS legislation on Saturday

Photo: https://www.speaker.gov/newsroom/81620-0

The House of Representatives will be called back from August recess on Saturday to consider legislation related to the U.S. Postal Service, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) confirmed on Monday.

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they have been inundated with complaints about policy changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that are disrupting the USPS ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a former fundraiser for President Trump, who defended him this weekend.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow