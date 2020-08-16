Pelosi calls House back to act on Postal Service "sabotage"

Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Democrats on Sunday evening that the House will be called back from August recess — likely on Saturday, Axios is told — to act to "save the Postal Service."

Why it matters: Democratic lawmakers say they have been inundated with complaints about policy changes by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy that are disrupting the USPS ahead of an election that will see a record number of mail-in ballots. DeJoy is a former fundraiser for President Trump, who defended him this weekend.

Driving the news: In a "Dear Democratic Colleague" letter, Pelosi said: "Alarmingly, across the nation, we see the devastating effects of the President’s campaign to sabotage the election by manipulating the Postal Service to disenfranchise voters."

Democrats say constituents are furious about news of the removal of high-speed sorting machines, unbolting of corner mailboxes, and a Postal Service warning to state that ballots may not be delivered in time to be counted.

Democrats plan to keep the issue highly visible, even before the unusual interruption of their time at home in the run-up to the election."

"To save the Postal Service," Pelosi wrote, "I am also calling upon Members to participate in a Day of Action on Tuesday by appearing at a Post Office in their districts for a press event."

The likely plan is for the House to travel back to Washington on Friday and convene on Saturday.

House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer is expected to announce the schedule on a members-only conference call with House Democrats on Monday at 11:30 a.m.

The expected starting point for action will be a measure introduced by House Oversight Chair Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.), "Delivering for America Act," which "would prohibit the Postal Service from dialing back levels of service it had in place" on Jan. 1, until the pandemic ends.

Senate Minority Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) also issued a statement Sunday evening demanding that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) reconvene the Senate.

The other side: Trump said this weekend DeJoy "wants to make the post office great again."